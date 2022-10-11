Citigroup Cuts Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Price Target to $18.50

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Citigroup from $22.10 to $18.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential downside of 9.89% from the company’s previous close.

JHG has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $20.50 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America started coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $20.25.

JHG stock opened at $20.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.50. Janus Henderson Group has a 1-year low of $20.24 and a 1-year high of $48.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.45.

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 19.39%. The business had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 151.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

