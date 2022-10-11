Matt Jones Sells 108,000 Shares of Blancco Technology Group plc (LON:BLTG) Stock

Blancco Technology Group plc (LON:BLTG – Get Rating) insider Matt Jones sold 108,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.20), for a total transaction of £196,560 ($237,506.04).

LON:BLTG opened at GBX 176.56 ($2.13) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 175.27 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 195.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.63. Blancco Technology Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 150 ($1.81) and a 52 week high of GBX 290 ($3.50). The firm has a market cap of £133.61 million and a P/E ratio of 5,966.67.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.75) price objective on shares of Blancco Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

Blancco Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data erasure and mobile lifecycle solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers Blancco Drive Eraser, which erases sensitive data from servers, laptops, desktops, and drives; Blancco File Eraser, a file erasure software, which erases sensitive files and folders from PC desktop computers, laptops, and servers; and Blancco Removable Media Eraser, a data sanitization software that erases data from removable media, including USB drives, SD cards, micro drives, CompactFlash cards, and other flash memory storage devices.

