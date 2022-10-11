Insider Buying: Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) CFO Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) CFO J Bryant Kirkland III acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 3.87 per share, for a total transaction of 38,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,741,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

J Bryant Kirkland III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 20th, J Bryant Kirkland III bought 2,500 shares of Douglas Elliman stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of 4.34 per share, with a total value of 10,850.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, J Bryant Kirkland III bought 5,500 shares of Douglas Elliman stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of 4.39 per share, with a total value of 24,145.00.

Douglas Elliman Stock Performance

Shares of Douglas Elliman stock opened at 4.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of 4.93 and a 200-day moving average of 5.50. Douglas Elliman Inc. has a 1-year low of 3.83 and a 1-year high of 12.66.

Douglas Elliman Announces Dividend

Douglas Elliman ( NYSE:DOUG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported 0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.21 by -0.09. The firm had revenue of 364.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 379.30 million. Douglas Elliman’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Douglas Elliman Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Douglas Elliman

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Douglas Elliman by 13.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Douglas Elliman by 2.7% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 69,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Elliman by 7.3% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 27,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Elliman by 9.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Elliman by 12.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. 61.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Elliman Company Profile

Douglas Elliman Inc engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. The company conducts residential real estate brokerage operations. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,500 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan areas, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas.

