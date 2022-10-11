NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) General Counsel Dennis Charles Sauter, Jr. Purchases 6,500 Shares

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating) General Counsel Dennis Charles Sauter, Jr. bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.43 per share, for a total transaction of $100,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,724 shares in the company, valued at $165,471.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NexPoint Real Estate Finance Stock Down 5.4 %
NYSE:NREF opened at $14.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 596.11 and a quick ratio of 596.11. NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $25.98. The company has a market cap of $222.01 million, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.63.
NexPoint Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.47%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 61.73%.
Separately, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.
NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile
NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.
