NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) General Counsel Dennis Charles Sauter, Jr. Purchases 6,500 Shares

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating) General Counsel Dennis Charles Sauter, Jr. bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.43 per share, for a total transaction of $100,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,724 shares in the company, valued at $165,471.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:NREF opened at $14.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 596.11 and a quick ratio of 596.11. NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $25.98. The company has a market cap of $222.01 million, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.47%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 61.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NREF. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 146,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 60,696 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 509.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 8,190 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 208,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 27,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 132,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 11,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

