Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Insider Buys £146.64 in Stock

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIGGet Rating) insider Ian Barkshire bought 8 shares of Oxford Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,833 ($22.15) per share, with a total value of £146.64 ($177.19).

Ian Barkshire also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, September 12th, Ian Barkshire purchased 7 shares of Oxford Instruments stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,164 ($26.15) per share, with a total value of £151.48 ($183.04).

Oxford Instruments Stock Performance

LON OXIG opened at GBX 1,762 ($21.29) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,725.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,027.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,101.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13. Oxford Instruments plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,600 ($19.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,830 ($34.20).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on OXIG shares. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,750 ($33.23) to GBX 2,000 ($24.17) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

Oxford Instruments Company Profile

Oxford Instruments plc provides technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force microscopy products; tools for use in research and development across a range of applications, including semiconductors, renewable energy, mining, metallurgy, and forensics; etch and deposition processing equipment and solutions for use in power and RF devices, VCSELs/lasers, 2D materials, augmented reality, biomems, failure analysis, HBLEDs, infrared sensors, MEMS and sensors, and quantum; and low temperature systems comprising wet systems, dry systems, magnets, cryogenics, and accessories.

