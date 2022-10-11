Insider Selling: BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Major Shareholder Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $11,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,477,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,649,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 7th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total value of $11,100.00.

On Wednesday, October 5th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $11,700.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $12,500.00.

On Friday, September 30th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total value of $13,600.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total value of $14,550.00.

On Monday, September 26th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total value of $14,550.00.

On Friday, September 23rd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total value of $14,550.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $14,600.00.

On Monday, September 19th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $15,050.00.

On Friday, September 16th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total value of $14,550.00.

Shares of BurgerFi International stock opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $9.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $50.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

BurgerFi International ( NASDAQ:BFI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BurgerFi International had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 143.84%. The business had revenue of $45.30 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BFI. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BurgerFi International by 180.0% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 20,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 13,143 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BurgerFi International during the second quarter worth about $115,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of BurgerFi International by 10.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of BurgerFi International by 5,200.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the period. 37.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads.

