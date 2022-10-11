Matthew Goetz Acquires 4,900 Shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) Stock

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating) insider Matthew Goetz purchased 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.56 per share, with a total value of $76,244.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 67,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,408.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Trading Down 5.4 %

NREF opened at $14.85 on Tuesday. NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $25.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.48. The firm has a market cap of $222.01 million, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 596.11, a current ratio of 596.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.47%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

Separately, JMP Securities started coverage on NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 12.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 9.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 132,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 11,312 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3,211.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 37,314 shares during the period. 66.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

See Also

