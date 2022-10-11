SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-$2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on SLM shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SLM from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of SLM in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of SLM in a research report on Friday. They set an underweight rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.67.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SLM stock opened at $15.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. SLM has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $20.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.42.

SLM Announces Dividend

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. SLM had a net margin of 37.26% and a return on equity of 46.75%. The firm had revenue of $362.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SLM will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is 14.57%.

Institutional Trading of SLM

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in SLM by 22.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in SLM by 1,958.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,854 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in SLM by 24.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SLM in the first quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in SLM during the first quarter valued at $385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

Recommended Stories

