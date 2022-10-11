LendInvest plc (LON:LINV) Insider Purchases £18,435.48 in Stock

LendInvest plc (LON:LINV – Get Rating) insider Roderick Lockhart purchased 27,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.82) per share, for a total transaction of £18,435.48 ($22,275.83).
LendInvest Trading Down 11.6 %
LINV opened at GBX 60.08 ($0.73) on Tuesday. LendInvest plc has a one year low of GBX 60.08 ($0.73) and a one year high of GBX 220 ($2.66). The company has a market cap of £83.14 million and a P/E ratio of 862.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,256.21, a quick ratio of 23.38 and a current ratio of 23.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 137.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 164.37.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on LendInvest from GBX 275 ($3.32) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.
LendInvest Company Profile
LendInvest plc operates as a property finance asset manager in the United Kingdom. The company offers short-term, development, and buy-to-let mortgages to intermediaries, landlords, and developers. It also provides fund management services; and holds securities. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
