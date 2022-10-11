Insider Buying: Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) Director Purchases 40,000 Shares of Stock

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) Director Michael Liebowitz acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 3.93 per share, for a total transaction of 157,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately 532,856.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Liebowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Douglas Elliman alerts:

On Monday, October 10th, Michael Liebowitz acquired 40,000 shares of Douglas Elliman stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 3.93 per share, for a total transaction of 157,200.00.

On Friday, October 7th, Michael Liebowitz bought 60,000 shares of Douglas Elliman stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 3.92 per share, for a total transaction of 235,200.00.

Douglas Elliman Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DOUG opened at 4.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 4.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is 5.50. Douglas Elliman Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 3.83 and a fifty-two week high of 12.66.

Douglas Elliman Announces Dividend

Douglas Elliman ( NYSE:DOUG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported 0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.21 by -0.09. The firm had revenue of 364.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 379.30 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Douglas Elliman Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th.

Institutional Trading of Douglas Elliman

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOUG. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter worth about $5,195,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter worth about $5,445,000. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Douglas Elliman during the first quarter worth about $656,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Douglas Elliman during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Douglas Elliman by 9.7% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 6,814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Elliman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Douglas Elliman Inc engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. The company conducts residential real estate brokerage operations. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,500 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan areas, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Elliman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Elliman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.