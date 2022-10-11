Michael Liebowitz Buys 60,000 Shares of Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) Stock

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) Director Michael Liebowitz purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 3.92 per share, with a total value of 235,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 95,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 374,701.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Liebowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 10th, Michael Liebowitz purchased 40,000 shares of Douglas Elliman stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of 3.93 per share, with a total value of 157,200.00.

Shares of Douglas Elliman stock opened at 4.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 4.93 and a 200 day moving average price of 5.50. Douglas Elliman Inc. has a 1 year low of 3.83 and a 1 year high of 12.66.

Douglas Elliman ( NYSE:DOUG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported 0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.21 by -0.09. The company had revenue of 364.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 379.30 million. Douglas Elliman’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Douglas Elliman Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Douglas Elliman during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its position in Douglas Elliman by 778.1% during the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 298,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 264,539 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Elliman during the first quarter valued at $93,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Elliman during the first quarter valued at $4,195,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Douglas Elliman during the second quarter valued at $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Elliman Inc engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. The company conducts residential real estate brokerage operations. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,500 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan areas, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas.

