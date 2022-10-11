Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,146 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,146 shares during the quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $121,889,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $81,123,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 882,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,320,000 after buying an additional 425,441 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,434,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,682,000 after buying an additional 388,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 697,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,961,000 after buying an additional 354,263 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VSS stock opened at $92.90 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $91.14 and a 1 year high of $140.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.65.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

