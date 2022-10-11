HMS Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

HMS Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 78.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,230 shares during the quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVTR. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 596,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,182,000 after purchasing an additional 113,803 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Metatron Capital SICAV plc purchased a new position in Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at about $708,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Avantor by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 509,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,458,000 after acquiring an additional 245,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AVTR shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Avantor from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.93.

Avantor Price Performance

AVTR opened at $19.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.54 and a 1 year high of $42.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.41.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 8.27%. Avantor’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

About Avantor

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.