Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Sold by HMS Capital Management LLC

HMS Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,230 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 224.2% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 17.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVTR shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Avantor to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.93.

AVTR opened at $19.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.50 and its 200-day moving average is $28.83. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.54 and a 52-week high of $42.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

