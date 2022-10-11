HMS Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

HMS Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 65.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,174 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,273 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBNY. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Signature Bank by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $152.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Signature Bank has a one year low of $146.00 and a one year high of $374.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $176.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.22.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $686.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.62 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.86% and a return on equity of 15.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 21.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.93%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBNY. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Signature Bank to $240.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $305.00 to $286.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Signature Bank to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.00.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

