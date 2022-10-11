Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Sold by HMS Capital Management LLC

HMS Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Five Below by 238.2% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Five Below by 93.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Five Below during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Five Below during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Five Below by 57.3% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FIVE opened at $139.93 on Tuesday. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $221.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.55. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). Five Below had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Five Below news, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on FIVE. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.89.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

