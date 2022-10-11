HMS Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 772 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 772 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,944,931 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,258,308,000 after buying an additional 397,036 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,473,471 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,342,963,000 after purchasing an additional 317,629 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,666,130 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,305,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,275 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,053,710 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,101,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,255 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,515,153 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $917,351,000 after purchasing an additional 320,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VRTX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.65.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.2 %

VRTX stock opened at $294.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $289.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.81. The company has a market cap of $75.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.42. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $177.71 and a twelve month high of $305.95.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 38.26%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total transaction of $173,116.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,463.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David Altshuler sold 17,865 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.65, for a total transaction of $5,156,732.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,413,626.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total value of $173,116.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,463.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 196,831 shares of company stock worth $56,532,979. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.