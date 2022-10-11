2,595 Shares in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Acquired by HMS Capital Management LLC

HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYR. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $644,000. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $285,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 134,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,570,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,350,000.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $77.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.84. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $77.65 and a 1-year high of $116.89.

About iShares US Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

