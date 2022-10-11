HMS Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

HMS Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Globant by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Globant by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Globant by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 529,933 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $92,207,000 after acquiring an additional 34,498 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Somerset Capital Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Globant by 939.4% during the 2nd quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP now owns 102,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,911,000 after acquiring an additional 93,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Globant from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Globant from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $291.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.43.

Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $172.96 on Tuesday. Globant S.A. has a 52-week low of $159.56 and a 52-week high of $354.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $212.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.46 and a beta of 1.46.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Globant had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $429.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Globant’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

