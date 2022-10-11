Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $411,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $17.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.05. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $13.22 and a 12-month high of $22.73.

