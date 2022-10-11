Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Grows Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 433.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 16 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,526.90, for a total transaction of $5,038,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,812,934.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,503.96, for a total transaction of $2,304,066.72. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,795,691.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,526.90, for a total value of $5,038,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at $18,812,934.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,825 shares of company stock worth $15,603,167. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 0.2 %

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,768.00 to $1,808.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,829.38.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,475.83 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,196.28 and a twelve month high of $1,895.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,623.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,476.35. The firm has a market cap of $40.98 billion, a PE ratio of 55.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.03 by $0.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 35.14% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.58 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Articles

