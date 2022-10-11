Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Acquires New Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,521,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,651,115,000 after buying an additional 1,782,973 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,412,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,602,963,000 after buying an additional 299,355 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Duke Energy by 8.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,715,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,769,563,000 after buying an additional 3,349,217 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,876,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,894,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,764 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,647,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $853,961,000 after purchasing an additional 318,102 shares during the period. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Duke Energy Price Performance
DUK stock opened at $89.15 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $88.58 and a 12-month high of $116.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $68.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.05.
Duke Energy Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $1.005 dividend. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 81.38%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.10.
Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy
In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $45,596.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,487,494.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $45,596.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,487,494.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,143.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $851,018. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Duke Energy Company Profile
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.
