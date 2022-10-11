33,500 Shares in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:YJUN) Bought by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:YJUN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June by 37.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 13,108 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June by 13.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares during the period. S.C. Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter valued at $257,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June during the first quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter valued at $100,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June alerts:

FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA YJUN opened at $16.33 on Tuesday. FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $20.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.09.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:YJUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.