Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $608,000 Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $36,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE NEE opened at $76.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.62. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The stock has a market cap of $150.78 billion, a PE ratio of 58.58, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.50.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.70.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

