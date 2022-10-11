SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Sold by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC cut its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 664.0% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 587.7% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 212.4% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 351.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KRE opened at $60.21 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $56.09 and a 52 week high of $78.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.70.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

