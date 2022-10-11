Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $540,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 950.0% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance
IJS opened at $84.92 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $82.09 and a 1-year high of $111.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.14.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)
- Why Interest in These 3 Weed Stocks is High
- Consider Warming Up with Seasonal Campbell Soup Stock
- Down Market, Good Stocks, Southern Company, PepsiCo, Caterpillar
- Is Paramount Global Stock a Hidden Gem in Plain Sight?
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit Despite Headwinds
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.