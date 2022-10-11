Versor Investments LP Raises Stock Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,132 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CTRA shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.87.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $28.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.36. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.39 and a 1-year high of $36.55. The company has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.15.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 41.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

