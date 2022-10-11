Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 344,159 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 482.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 415,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 344,159 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.18% of NRG Energy worth $15,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 52,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NRG Energy Price Performance

NYSE:NRG opened at $41.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.30. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.70 and a 1-year high of $47.82.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.80.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

