Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Stock Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 322,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,324 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.61% of ManpowerGroup worth $24,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 88.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 72.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 171.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

MAN opened at $67.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.65. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.00 and a twelve month high of $115.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 18.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MAN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

ManpowerGroup Profile

(Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.