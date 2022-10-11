Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Acquired by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $273,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 30.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 81.6% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 24.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 32.3% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 1.5 %

Phillips 66 stock opened at $91.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $67.08 and a 12 month high of $111.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSX. Barclays boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen decreased their price target on Phillips 66 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.93.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

