Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Invests $1.03 Million in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,322,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,589,514,000 after purchasing an additional 388,156 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,153,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,435,689,000 after buying an additional 122,140 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 7.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,119,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,874,884,000 after buying an additional 612,842 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,023,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,238,485,000 after buying an additional 227,391 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 2.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,764,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $979,486,000 after buying an additional 116,729 shares during the period. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EXR shares. StockNews.com lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $196.00 to $188.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $234.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage to $229.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.90.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

EXR opened at $165.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $193.09 and a 200-day moving average of $187.12. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.70 and a 52-week high of $228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.36%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Further Reading

