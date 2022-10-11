Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,900 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. LVZ Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,234,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,915,000. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.64.

Insider Activity

Amgen Price Performance

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $232.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.19. The stock has a market cap of $124.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.57. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $258.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 65.76%.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.