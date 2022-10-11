Hightower 6M Holding LLC Invests $1.09 Million in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 66,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 10.2% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 2.2% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 93,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 8.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Get BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II alerts:

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II stock opened at 14.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 16.29 and a 200 day moving average of 16.88. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a 12 month low of 14.41 and a 12 month high of 27.90.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Announces Dividend

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMEZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.