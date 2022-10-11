Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Sold by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lowered its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 78.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,200 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 369.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the first quarter worth about $38,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 45.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 53.2% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on HUN shares. Bank of America cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Huntsman in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Huntsman from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

Insider Transactions at Huntsman

Huntsman Stock Up 0.6 %

In other news, Director Curtis E. Espeland bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.18 per share, for a total transaction of $452,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,325.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, VP David M. Stryker bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $299,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 341,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,214,258.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Curtis E. Espeland bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.18 per share, with a total value of $452,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,325.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUN opened at $25.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.48 and a 200-day moving average of $30.92. Huntsman Co. has a 52 week low of $23.53 and a 52 week high of $41.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Featured Articles

