1,040 Shares in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Bought by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $581,220,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Chubb by 15,339.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,431,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415,800 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 21,092.5% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,249,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,545 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter worth $335,682,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Chubb by 33.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,277,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,060,000 after purchasing an additional 576,272 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of CB stock opened at $184.92 on Tuesday. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $218.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $190.32 and its 200 day moving average is $198.14. The company has a market cap of $77.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 594,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,282,920.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

