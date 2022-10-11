Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

AMGN has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.64.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $232.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $239.03 and its 200-day moving average is $243.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Amgen has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $258.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 17.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amgen

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,046,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,258,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,929 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,329,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,445,110,000 after acquiring an additional 668,036 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Amgen by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,504,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,376,579,000 after acquiring an additional 357,413 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Amgen by 24.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,911,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,168,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,223 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 1.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,132,778,000 after acquiring an additional 94,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

