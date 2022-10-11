Advocate Group LLC Takes $7.70 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Advocate Group LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 180,657 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,703,000. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.8% of Advocate Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $441,000. NCM Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $451,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 84,760 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 399.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 33,662 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 26,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 254.4% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 326,645 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,699,000 after buying an additional 234,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.68.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $39.89 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.60 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.28 and a 200-day moving average of $46.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.90%.

In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $614,426.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,018,081.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $599,432.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,762,970.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $614,426.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,018,081.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

