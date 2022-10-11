Hightower 6M Holding LLC Sells 56,621 Shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC trimmed its stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,621 shares during the quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC’s holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust in the second quarter valued at about $532,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust in the second quarter valued at about $2,454,000.

Shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock opened at $12.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.36. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $20.06.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.27%.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

