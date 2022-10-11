Advocate Group LLC Purchases Shares of 10,061 Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Advocate Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 33,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 28,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 57.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Performance

Shares of BEP opened at $29.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $28.99 and a 52 week high of $41.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.38.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.48 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 0.15%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -246.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.91.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

See Also

