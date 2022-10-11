iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Shares Acquired by Hightower 6M Holding LLC

Hightower 6M Holding LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the first quarter worth about $53,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 47.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 52.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 82.1% in the first quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Mexico ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWW opened at $45.41 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 52 week low of $43.65 and a 52 week high of $55.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.19.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.