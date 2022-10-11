Advocate Group LLC Acquires Shares of 7,123 Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Advocate Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HRL. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 5,067.8% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,778,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,430 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,529,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,764,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,688,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,275,000 after acquiring an additional 558,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,500,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,636,000 after acquiring an additional 547,495 shares during the last quarter. 39.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Argus lowered their price target on Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Hormel Foods Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:HRL opened at $45.28 on Tuesday. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $41.25 and a twelve month high of $55.11. The company has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.83%.

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.