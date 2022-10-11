Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Purchased by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 168.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,681 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3,862.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 449.5% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SCHA opened at $38.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.34. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.42 and a 52-week high of $55.46.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

