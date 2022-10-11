Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $844,000 Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 82.3% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $307.11 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $303.93 and a 12 month high of $467.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $350.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $356.45.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

