Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,083 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Avity Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of research analysts have commented on HON shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $213.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price target on Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.08.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $171.89 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $184.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $115.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $228.26.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $4.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $16.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.59%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.48%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.