Founders Financial Securities LLC Has $176,000 Stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Founders Financial Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,149 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FPE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,946,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,385,000 after buying an additional 1,206,106 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5,857.7% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 14,709,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,062,000 after buying an additional 14,462,959 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,267,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,260,000 after buying an additional 547,583 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,860,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,621,000 after buying an additional 703,233 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 4,536,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,156,000 after buying an additional 38,115 shares during the period.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $16.68 on Tuesday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $20.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.86.

