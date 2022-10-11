Advisor Resource Council Invests $384,000 in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,604,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,081,153,000 after buying an additional 1,977,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,511,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,066,315,000 after buying an additional 2,402,309 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 75,780,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,118,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,878 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 65,871,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,187,977,000 after acquiring an additional 8,417,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,933,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,608,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $84.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.93. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $112.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.24. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.89.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

