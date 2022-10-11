Mission Wealth Management LP Cuts Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,395 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FLC Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 7.9% during the second quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 13,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $774,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 87,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MO shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Altria Group stock opened at $43.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $78.26 billion, a PE ratio of 44.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 387.63%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

