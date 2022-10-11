Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 66.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,073 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,779,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,041,000 after buying an additional 298,068 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,169,000 after buying an additional 594,694 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,759,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,112,000 after buying an additional 266,975 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,457,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,347,000 after buying an additional 31,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,268,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,082,000 after buying an additional 151,658 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $47.33 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.39. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $47.22 and a 12 month high of $50.68.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%.

Featured Stories

