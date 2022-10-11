Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Shares Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,735,000. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 30,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 14,029 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPGP opened at $76.84 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1 year low of $74.74 and a 1 year high of $97.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.18.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.