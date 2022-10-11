Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 219 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 177.0% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,203 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,519 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.8% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 66,384 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,908,000 after acquiring an additional 8,056 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $89.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.86. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.80 and a 1 year high of $155.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.60%.

In related news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,154,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IFF shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $149.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $169.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.36.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

